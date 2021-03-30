Coinbase Hires Former SEC Director Ahead of Public Debut

Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has scored a major hire ahead of its long-anticipated public listing. 

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Brett Redfearn, a former director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will now spearhead the exchange's capital-markets division.

Cardano Starts Trading at 39 Percent Premium on Coinbase Pro

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase makes its SEC filing public in late February, revealing details about its financial situation. 

Coinbase's public listing was reportedly slated to happen in March but has since been postponed.    

It is yet to be approved by the SEC. 

