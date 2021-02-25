Cryptocurrency Giant Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public

News
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 12:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase has filed with the SEC to go public
Cryptocurrency Giant Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has filed Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public via a direct listing:

This prospectus is a part of a registration statement on Form S-1 that we filed with the SEC using a “shelf” registration or continuous offering process. Under this shelf process, the registered stockholders may, from time to time, sell the Class A common stock covered by this prospectus in the manner described in the section titled “Plan of Distribution.” Additionally, we may provide a prospectus supplement to add information to, or update or change information contained in, this prospectus (except for the section titled “Plan of Distribution,” which additions, updates, or changes that are material shall only be made pursuant to a post-effective amendment). 

The shares of Coinbase will be trading under the COIN ticker on the Nasdaq exchange. 

The largest U.S. exchange has reported a net profit of $322 million for 2020.     

Earlier, Axios reported that the company's estimated valuation had surpassed $100 billion.   

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.  

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Coinbase News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple Executives Manipulated XRP Market Via Sales Adjustments, Amended SEC Complaint Alleges
News
02/19/2021 - 06:56

Ripple Executives Manipulated XRP Market Via Sales Adjustments, Amended SEC Complaint Alleges
Alex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk States Peter Schiff May Be Bitcoin Holder
News
02/20/2021 - 08:01

Elon Musk States Peter Schiff May Be Bitcoin Holder
Yuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Collapses Below $53K as Exchange Inflows Reach Highest Level Since March 2020 Crash
News
02/22/2021 - 12:59

Bitcoin Collapses Below $53K as Exchange Inflows Reach Highest Level Since March 2020 Crash
Alex Dovbnya