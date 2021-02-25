Cryptocurrency Giant Coinbase Files with SEC to Go Public

Coinbase has filed with the SEC to go public

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has filed Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public via a direct listing:

This prospectus is a part of a registration statement on Form S-1 that we filed with the SEC using a “shelf” registration or continuous offering process. Under this shelf process, the registered stockholders may, from time to time, sell the Class A common stock covered by this prospectus in the manner described in the section titled “Plan of Distribution.” Additionally, we may provide a prospectus supplement to add information to, or update or change information contained in, this prospectus (except for the section titled “Plan of Distribution,” which additions, updates, or changes that are material shall only be made pursuant to a post-effective amendment).

The shares of Coinbase will be trading under the COIN ticker on the Nasdaq exchange.

The largest U.S. exchange has reported a net profit of $322 million for 2020.

Earlier, Axios reported that the company's estimated valuation had surpassed $100 billion.



