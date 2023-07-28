Here's What SHIB Has Achieved Now That It Plans to Launch Shibarium

Marketing expert on the Shiba Inu team @LucieSHIB has published an X post to share what SHIB and its developer team has achieved over the past two years during the bear market.

This looks like a summary of the records hit by this meme coin and its team before the biggest one comes, as expected, later this year — the rollout of Layer 2 platform Shibarium.

"SHIB in bear market builds to bloom in bull one"

Lucie enumerated the events and products launched by the SHIB team since the summer of 2021. They begin with the launch of SHIBOSHIS in October of that year, then the introduction of BONE as a gas token, followed by the partnership with Italian fast food chain Welly's, which chose SHIB as its mascot in February 2022.

After that, the collaboration with the popular fashion designer John Richmond kicked off. In April 2022, the SHIB team started building the metaverse, a few months later testing the Shiba Eternity smartphone game in Indonesia.

Later in 2022, Shiba Eternity saw a full-scale launch of the Wagmi Temple hub and the metaverse website. In March of this year, the SHIB team rolled out Shibarium in beta and set up its channel on Discord. Partnerships with Tangem, Bad Idea AI, vodka and rock-n-roll were inked.

Earlier this week, the Shibarium Bridge was released for public beta testing. In August, SHIB will be one of the sponsors of the Eth Toronto annual event, with Shytoshi Kusama, the lead dev, delivering a speech followed by a possible launch of Shibarium.

Lucie stated that during a bear market, Shiba Inu builds things in order to prosper when a bull market finally arrives.

SHIB burn news

Still, despite the multiple achievements of the SHIB team enumerated above, things do not seem to be so good when it comes to burning these meme coins at the moment.

According to the data shared by the Shibburn tracker, within the period of the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has sent 27,902,462 SHIB to dead wallets in total. That is 18.53% less compared to the previous day, when more than 34 million Shiba Inu were removed from the circulating supply.

Recently, in a lengthy tweet, the Shibburn team addressed the question raised often recently about SHIB getting burned but its price not moving much.

The tweet explained that burning even trillions per day would not be enough unless it is matched by massive frequent purchases of SHIB by long-term holders.

At the time of this writing, the second largest meme coin by market cap, SHIB, is changing hands at $0.000007808, having dropped by a marginal 1% over the past 24 hours, according to the CoinMarketCap website.