    XRP Ledger Payments Surge to 1 Million in May Amid Volatility

    By Paul Adedoyin
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 21:44
    Transaction volume soars to million-mark on XRP Ledger despite market uncertainty
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has recorded a notable increase in transaction activity. According to the latest XRPSCAN data, the number of payments from one account to another reached 1 million in early May 2025.

    This change indicates a massive rise in XRPL usage and growing confidence in the blockchain despite the recent volatility in the broader crypto market.

    Article image
    Source: XRPSCAN

    The chart shows varying changes in the level of activity between January 1 and May 7, 2025. Even though several peaks were notable earlier in the year, there was a sharp increase in the first week of May, crossing the one million payment mark.

    The payment volume also reached the one million level at various intervals during the first two months of the year. The peaks were due to significant developments in the Ripple ecosystem and other notable events in the broader crypto market.

    XRP Ledger's early May rally

    However, the slight dip in the transaction count between March and April suggests a period of consolidation or uncertainty in the crypto market. Hence, the uptrend in early May suggests that users are returning to the XRP Ledger due to its fast and low-cost transfers, one of the blockchain's core strengths.

    Analysts believe that one of the contributing factors to the recent spike could be renewed institutional interest in the blockchain.

    Also, the latest increase in usage could be due to the rise in tokenization activity or DeFi on the XRPL, with more developers seeking to explore the Ledger's capabilities. 

    While events in the broader crypto market typically affect the price of XRP, metrics like this one are proof of the health of the underlying technology and provide a better understanding of the crypto's real-world use case.

    Renewed growth cycle for XRPL

    In addition, the sharp increase in transaction volume in the first days of this month is a strong sign that there's continued real-world adoption of the XRPL. If the transaction count grows or remains stable at current levels till the end of the year, it would establish the XRP Ledger as a key player in the blockchain payments sector.

    Meanwhile, analysts believe that the rise to one million transactions earlier this month represents the start of a new growth cycle for this network. 

    CoinMarketCap data shows that XRP trades at $2.12, with a 0.1% price drop in the last 24 hours. However, its trading volume is up 62.16% to $3.79 billion.

    #XRP #XRPL
