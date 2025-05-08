Now or Never for Bitcoin (BTC) Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bouncing, Solana (SOL): Is Something Wrong?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin finds itself in a state. Following a robust recovery rally, the asset is currently getting close to a significant resistance level at $96,885, which is a line in the sand that will probably determine whether or not Bitcoin has what it takes to push toward the psychological $100,000 threshold.

With Bitcoin trading well above its major moving averages (the 50, 100 and 200 EMA) the current structure on the daily chart clearly demonstrates bullish momentum. In theory, this places Bitcoin in a sound upward trend. But the momentum appears to be waning. A classic sign of a possible reversal, or at the very least the formation of a local top, is an obvious decline in the volume supporting the recent leg up.

This puts Bitcoin in a position where it either rejects and falls back below the $92,000 support range or breaks through the $96,885 resistance with convincing volume. There is little chance of reaching $100,000 in the near future if that breakdown occurs. Markets are fueled by momentum, and without outside stimuli, Bitcoin just does not currently have enough to take off.

There is a likelihood of a cool-down or consolidation because the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is circling overbought levels. If resistance is not overcome, there may be a correction back toward the $89,000-$92,000 range, which is not what bulls are hoping for in the near term but is still healthy in the larger trend.

Ultimately, at this resistance, Bitcoin is in a now or never situation. In order to rekindle significant bullish sentiment, it must break and hold above $96,885. If not, anticipate a retracement and profit-taking that could postpone the long-awaited six-figure milestone once more.

Shiba Inu gets ready

After a protracted period of consolidation, Shiba Inu is finally exhibiting signs of life as the meme asset is moving closer to a crucial technical breakout. Historically, the 26 EMA has served as a pivot between short-term downtrends and bullish reversals, and SHIB is testing this level on the daily chart.

A move toward the $0.00001400 zone, where the 100 EMA is currently located, may be possible if SHIB is able to close above the 26 EMA with confidence. A successful test or breakout above this level that serves as a significant resistance threshold may indicate a more general bullish change in SHIB's midterm trend.

A crucial indicator that traders are beginning to position themselves for a breakout is the steadily rising volume in the current market setup. From a technical perspective, SHIB has maintained its position above the $0.00001270 support, which has repeatedly resisted selling pressure. This level has served as a launchpad before and seems to be doing so once more.

A retest of the $0.00001270 support and a potential decline back toward $0.00001170, which has functioned as the lower bound of the current range, could result from SHIB being rejected at the 26 EMA. There is currently a bullish trend in momentum. As SHIB seeks to resume a short-term uptrend, a clear move above the 26 EMA and the 100 EMA would probably set off a chain reaction of buy signals across technical setups, potentially reinvigorating the meme coin narrative.

Solana needs help

Once again, Solana is drawing attention to itself not for its upward surge but rather for its frustrating failure to overcome a level of resistance that should be a relatively simple obstacle with greater momentum. SOL is currently trading at about $147 and is having difficulty breaking above the 100 EMA, which is located close to $151.

Despite numerous bullish attempts, this resistance has now turned into a psychological barrier that repeatedly rejects the asset. The trend is becoming too dependable to overlook. The larger picture is not helpful. The lack of volume behind the move and the inability to break the 100 EMA point to underlying weakness despite SOL's remarkable recovery from its March lows. Because traders are not confident in the asset's continuation, they may be taking profits, or worse, choosing not to pursue it at these levels.

Once more, there is no indication of breakout momentum, but the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is positioned at 59, suggesting a neutral-to-bullish bias. This supports the idea that there is local top pressure, or at the very least, a stall in buying power. The 200 EMA is hovering over the market at $161, another crucial level that has historically produced powerful reactions that further complicates things.

A move toward the 200 EMA currently appears overly optimistic if SOL is unable to even break the 100 EMA. Additionally, the chart suggests a fading bullish pennant or wedge which, should SOL fall below $142 once more, could render the uptrend invalid. A retreat toward the $133 support level and possibly lower is to be expected if that breakdown takes place.