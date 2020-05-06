BTC
Hackers Move $1.2 Mln ETH from Crypto Stolen from Upbit in November 2019

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 10:49
  • Yuri Molchan

    Hackers who stole $78 mln in Ether from the South Korea-based Upbit exchange have emerged again, this time transferring $1.2 mln in crypto - 5,798 ETH

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

In November last year, hackers managed to steal 92 bln KRW in Ethereum from the South Korean crypto exchange Upbit – slightly over 300,000 ETH at the exchange rate back then. This is around $78 mln.

The gargantuan amount of crypto was withdrawn to a different wallet without any announcement. The hack was believed to be an inside job.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Likely to Hit $100,000 by 2022, Aurum Capital Ventures Predicts - READ MORE

The exchange teamed up with the local legislative bodies and other crypto exchanges asking them to help find the money. Binance CZ stated that he would freeze the crypto stolen from Upbit if it were sent to Binance.

Later on, hackers started gradually moving the stolen Ethereum after splitting it into smaller parts.

Today, on May 06, the Whale Alert bot reported that they have moved another 5,798 in Ethereum.

ETH 1
Image via Twitter
ETH 2
Image via Twitter

2019 was lavish in crypto hacks. The year started with IT criminals attacking the New Zealand-based Cryptopia exchange which later on had to go into liquidation.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation Recovers From COVID-19. Is This Bullish?

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:20
  • Vladislav Sopov

    It's hard to believe there is any economic process in 2020 that has already mitigated the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and is back on track. Willy Woo has found one

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin (BTC) whales, i.e. top wallets of the Bitcoin (BTC) network holding insane amounts of 1,000+ BTC each (more than $9M at press time) have demonstrated inspiring behavior amid the turbulent Q1, 2020.

Bullish indicator from whales

Seasoned trader and analyst Willy Woo posted a chart that demonstrates the correlation between the number of wallets that store 1,000+ BTC and the Bitcoin (BTC) price. He used data from top on-chain analytical team Glassnode.

According to the chart, the number of fat cats in Bitcoin (BTC) started a rally in mid-January, 2020. After the tremendous Crypto Black Thursday crash, whale accumulation stopped for a couple of days. But shortly after they regained momentum.

Mr. Woo even highlighted that Bitcoin (BTC) whale accumulation was 'unperturbed by the COVID crash', disregarding the mid-March stop. All in all, this setup looks 'macro bullish' for the well-known trader.

Accumulation or reaccumulation?

The concept of accumulation as the most influential process behind Bitcoin (BTC) price movements has been mentioned by numerous analysts and educationists. E.g., Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital believes that Bitcoin (BTC) was in an accumulation phase in Q4, 2019.

Must Read
Tuur Demeester Says Bitcoin Could Touch $5,000 Briefly - READ MORE

Based on this approach, he accurately predicted the painful Bitcoin (BTC) price drop of Q1, 2020 prior to the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

