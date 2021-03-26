ENG
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Outpaces Tesla by 50% This Year: Bloomberg’s Chief Commodity Analyst

Fri, 03/26/2021 - 13:02
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bloomberg’s chief commodity strategist states that GBTC has outperformed Tesla by 50 percent this year and that Bitcoin is on its way to becoming a risk-off asset
Cover image via twitter.com
The leading commodity strategist at Bloomberg, Mike McGlone, has shared that GBTC is massively outpacing Tesla this year thanks to the increasing probability of Bitcoin ETFs.

He also shows why the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is on track to become a global digital reserve asset.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is surpassing Tesla

Mike McGlone has tweeted that the main product of the biggest crypto investment fund, Grayscale Investments, has surpassed Tesla stocks.

As per the tweet, GBTC has outpaced Tesla by almost 50 percent so far in 2021 as bullish expectations for GBTC are becoming a reality. The price of the Grayscale Bitcoin shares is gaining support from the rise in the probability of Bitcoin ETFs being launched in the U.S.

However, the same factor is also raising the GBTC discount.

Image via Twitter

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Elon Musk announced that Tesla now accepts Bitcoin for its cars. The company is not going to convert BTC into fiat and will be storing it as a reserve asset in addition to the $1.5 billion worth of BTC Tesla bought earlier this year.

After Musk's announcement about Bitcoin and Tesla, the price of the flagship crypto dropped, continuing the correction that had begun earlier.

It’s Inflection Point for Bitcoin Now, Soros Fund Management CIO Says, Here’s Why

"Bitcoin may turn into a risk-off asset due to the 2021 maturity leap"

Mike McGlone has shared a chart that demonstrates a parallel rise of the Bitcoin price and the Bitcoin liquidity index this year.

He believes that the "maturation leap" of the world's biggest crypto this year is likely to turn it into a risk-off asset and a global digital reserve currency.

Bitcoin is already less risky than the Dow index, according to a tweet by McGlone published earlier this year. The chief commodity analyst of Bloomberg expects BTC to hit $80,000; then, it will be able to beat Amazon by market capitalization.

Image via Twitter

This year, financial institutions are showing increasing interest in Bitcoin. Large companies such as MicroStrategy and Tesla are buying into BTC. Bitcoin ETFs have launched in Canada.

Also, Visa and Mastercard are enabling Bitcoin payments to merchants, which is stimulating retail interest in BTC and crypto adoption globally.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

