Advertisement
AD

Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin feeling quite well after around $14 billion of it accumulated by ETFs since their inception
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 14:37
Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The introduction of Bitcoin ETFs marked a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency, signaling growing acceptance among institutional investors. Since their inception, eight ETFs have collectively amassed an astonishing 268,149 BTC, valued at approximately $13.97 billion.

Advertisement

Topping the list of accumulators is iShares by BlackRock, with a staggering 119,681 BTC, worth around $6.23 billion. This substantial holding underscores the confidence major financial players have in the potential of Bitcoin.

The holdings composition provides a clear picture of the performance of various Bitcoin ETFs. For instance, apart from iShares, we see notable accumulations by entities such as Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, which reflect a bullish stance on the digital asset by these providers.

These strategic accumulations by ETF providers have significantly outpaced the selling pressure exhibited by Grayscale in the past.

Related
BlackRock Just Shocked Spot Bitcoin ETF World With New Ad

Turning our attention to the price analysis of Bitcoin, market sentiment remains optimistic. The chart illustrates a persistent upward trend, with the price moving above the major moving averages, which act as support levels. These moving averages are often seen as indicators of investor sentiment, and their ascending order suggests a strong bullish trend.

Key support and resistance levels can be gleaned from the chart as well. The current support levels are indicated by the 50-day moving average (blue line), followed by the 100-day (orange line) and the 200-day (black line) moving averages. A drop below these could signal a shift in trend, while consistent support above them reinforces positive momentum. On the upside, resistance is likely to be encountered near the recent highs which, if broken, could indicate the potential for further growth.

The volume of trades and the RSI further accentuate this narrative. The RSI, currently around the 70 mark, indicates strong buying pressure, although investors should watch for any signs of divergence that might suggest a cooling off period.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 298% as Price Eyes Major Milestone
2024/02/20 14:33
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 298% as Price Eyes Major Milestone
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Surprisingly Bullish Ethereum Whale Makes Unexpected Move on BTC Stash
2024/02/20 14:33
Surprisingly Bullish Ethereum Whale Makes Unexpected Move on BTC Stash
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 60 Million XRP Sent to Unknown Amid XRP Community Concerns
2024/02/20 14:33
60 Million XRP Sent to Unknown Amid XRP Community Concerns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 298% as Price Eyes Major Milestone
Surprisingly Bullish Ethereum Whale Makes Unexpected Move on BTC Stash
Show all