XRP Relisted on Binance US: Details

Fri, 07/14/2023 - 13:10
Tomiwabold Olajide
Binance US announces that deposits for XRP are now open
Binance US, the U.S. subsidiary of the biggest crypto exchange by volume, Binance, has announced the relisting of XRP.

Binance US announces that deposits for XRP are now open as the cryptocurrency has been listed on the platform. It added that trading on the XRP/USDT advanced trading pair will open on July 14, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PDT, or 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Binance US delisted XRP shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple on allegations it had been selling XRP as an unregistered security. The decision did not apply to Binance as a whole, as the Binance crypto exchange continued to support XRP trading.

Following the most recent victory in a three-year legal battle between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission, XRP is making a comeback on exchanges where it had been earlier delisted.

Coinbase, which had earlier delisted XRP, stated that it would now allow trading of the asset again. In a statement, Gemini stated that it is "exploring the listing of XRP for both spot and derivatives trading."

The listing of XRP on Crypto.com has been announced, enabling trading of XRP on the Crypto.com app. Users are now able to buy XRP using USD, EUR, GBP and more than 20 other fiat currencies. Additionally, the cryptocurrency exchange launched a promotion called the "XRP App Campaign," where 2,500 winners could partake in a $20,000 prize pool.

Ripple scored a huge win in the Ripple lawsuit as the judge ruled that XRP is not a security. This applies to sales on exchanges, sales by executives and other XRP distributions — to developers, charities and employees.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the price of XRP was last up 68% to $0.79 per token. The news offered cryptocurrency investors hope and offered them relief that perhaps other cryptocurrencies are also not securities after all.

