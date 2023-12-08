Galaxy Fox (GFOX) Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in December, 2023 while Uniswap (UNI) and Gala (GALA) Altcoins Targeting Local Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to grow, clear signals emerge that the bull market has returned and digital assets are approaching a lift-off period.

The incoming altcoin season will blow BTC’s recent price action out of the water, and many analysts expect altcoin rallies to come soon

Galaxy Fox (GFOX) pre-sale ready to on-board new investors

Galaxy Fox is a classic play-to-earn token built around a runner game that pays out prizes to players who end the season ranked in the top 20%. It has generated a buzz reminiscent of the old 2017 ICO days and raised over $100,000 in under 72 hours during its initial presale stage.



Following an incredible 30% price increase for initial stage investors, Galaxy Fox is already closing in on Stage 3, and investors will have to act fast. The deployment of an organic ecosystem built around the P2E model is why experts expect a December rally and why $GFOX is being called a top crypto to invest in.



Staking rewards unlock residual income, and the protocol’s token burn ensures that stakers earn yield on a deflationary asset. One notable aspect still mispriced by the market is the Galaxy Fox Treasury and its user acquisition flywheel.



The Treasury earns revenue from the sale of real-world merchandise and accrues 2% of all ecosystem transactions. This capital funds marketing efforts and community initiatives, activating a flywheel that captures more and more users.

Uniswap (UNI) top DEX coin in the spotlight

The revival of DeFi 1.0 tokens has seen an impressive surge for Uniswap, and the king of DEXs looks poised to rally much further. Steadily decentralized exchanges have increased their percentage of the total trading volume relative to centralized exchanges. Certain predictions even forecast total DEX volume eclipsing CEX volume this cycle.



More on-chain activity is bullish for UNI holders, and the deployment of UniswapX, an off-chain aggregator, and the Uniswap wallet are more fuel for the UNI rally.

Gala (GALA) Blockchain Gaming Ready to Go Mainstream?

Gala is a leading figure in the GameFi narrative, and its deployment of blockchain-based games and NFTs threatens the traditional gaming model.

Experts forecast GALA rallying in December as Gala continues to bolster its roster with new launches and hype around the Gala layer one builds.

Small caps might be smart bets