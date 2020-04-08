U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Former Ripple CEO Named Second Richest Person in Crypto. Here's Full List of Crypto Bigwigs

Wed, 04/08/2020
Alex Dovbnya
Former Ripple CEO appears on the Forbes 2020 World's Billionaires list together with three other members of the crypto industry
Forbes has recently updated its rank of global billionaires that includes several members of the cryptocurrency industry. Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen in 804th place with a $2.6 bln net worth.

Larsen remains the richest crypto entrepreneur from the U.S., but Micree Zhan, the co-founder of Bitmain, actually takes the cake on a global scale with $3.2 bln in his coffers.  

Rank Name Net Worth  Company Country
616 Micree Zhan $3.2 bln Bitmain China
804 Chris Larsen $2.6 bln Ripple US
1196 Jihan Wu $1.8 bln Bitmain  China
1990 Brian Armstrong $1 bln Coinbase US

Bitmain co-founder and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong come in 1196th and 1990th places, respectively.    

No surprises  

The four billionaires have been routinely making cuts to numerous Forbes lists for the past few years after the Bitcoin bull run in 2017. This time around, there were no newcomers that would manage to topple them.    

The top 10 of the Forbes list also has very few surprises, with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos occupying first place in spite of $40 bln divorce with MacKenzie Bezos. He is followed by Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison. 

However, the 34th edition of the billionaire club does feature 177 new faces.   

Honorable mentions 

Notably, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who claims that he stores all his wealth in Bitcoin, didn't make it to the new Forbes list. The same applies to the Winklevii and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin. 

The names of other wealthiest crypto businessmen induce Brad Garlinghouse, the current CEO of Ripple, and 'crypto king' Barry Silbert who cannot stop buying Bitcoin

