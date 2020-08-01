Tweet-based article

Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen Wires 75 Mln XRP, Following Large Anon Wallets Sending Same XRP Amount to His Address

News
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 08:43
Yuri Molchan
Former Ripple’s chief executive sends 75 mln XRP to anonymous wallet after two major anon holders sent 37,5 mln XRP each to him
Cover image via ripple.com
Contents

XRPL Monitor bot has spotted a 75-mln-XRP transaction made by former Ripple CEO to a wallet with an anonymous owner.

This transaction came after two other anonymous crypto holders sent 37.5 mln XRP each to his wallet. Both of these senders now have exactly the same amount of crypto on their wallets – 119,167,772 XRP.

Chris Larsen wires 75 mln XRP to himself

According to the data shared by XRPL Monitor on Twitter, around fourteen hours ago, Ripple co-founder and its former CEO Chris Larsen transacted 75 mln XRP to an anonymous wallet – that’s $19,933,957.

Further analysis of addresses on the analytics website Bithomp shows that the anonymous wallet Larsen had sent the crypto to was also set up by him.

Chris Larsen is still a board member of Ripple, so one of the possible explanations here is that this way the large amount of XRP was sent to an institutional investor (Ripple’s partner) or was otherwise used by Larsen.

Earlier, he was already spotted sending the same amount of 75 mln XRP to his other wallet. Back then, some in the XRP community assumed that he was merely shifting his own funds from one wallet to another.

Image via Twitter

Related
Former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen Claims U.S. Has to Keep Up with Digital-Currency Arms Race

75 mln moved by anonymous whales to Larsen?

Meanwhile, prior to that transaction, the wallet of Chris Larsen received 75 mln in two tranches – 37.5 mln XRP each.

Each of the senders still has a remaining amount of XRP on their wallet - 119,167,772 XRP. It is possible that the money was sent to Larsen by Ripple and he then moved the total amount further.

As reported by U.Today previously, Ripple set up four addresses that serve as its additional escrow wallets, one of them bearing the name RL18-VN.

Image via Bithomp

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Bitcoin Mining Firm Northern Data Sues Twitter Over Smear Campaign As Stock Plunges 40 Percent
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 days ago

Grayscale Now Holds $5,100,000,000 Worth of Crypto

Alex Dovbnya
News
23 hours ago

Twitter Team Concludes Recent Hack Was Done Through Spear-Phishing
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings