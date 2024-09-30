Former Binance CEO Speaks out After Prison Release, Michael Saylor Makes Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction, XRP Breaks Key Level, Setting Stage for Bullish Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Former Binance CEO CZ breaks silence following release from prison

Following his recent release from prison, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (also known as CZ) published his first lengthy post on X platform , in which he shared his impression of his first days of being a free man, as well as his future plans. The posts starts with CZ admiring the taste of food and the "luxury" of being able to have "more than one piece of fruit" per day. He then thanked the crypto community for supporting him, saying that it kept him strong in the "darkest moments." The former CEO wrote that he currently needs some rest, and then he is going to figure out the next steps. CZ also provided a couple quick updates on some of his initiatives; his new educational project, Giggle Academy, is doing "well" and will play a significant role in his life. He is also in the process of completing a book, which he found to be more time-consuming than expected.

Michael Saylor epic 99% Bitcoin prediction stuns crypto community

In a recent X post , Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin supporter and cofounder of MicroStrategy, has shared a BTC prediction that captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts. According to Saylor's forecast, "99% of Bitcoin will be mined by January 2, 2035." At the moment, about 94.1% of Bitcoin's maximum supply of 21 million has been mined, leaving about 1.24 million BTC yet to be created. The prediction suggests a substantial surge in mining activity over the next decade, which would lead to nearly 5% more Bitcoin being mined sooner than expected. This early achievement of 99% mined Bitcoin could create scarcity for the remaining supply, potentially driving prices higher as demand surpasses availability. Additionally, the dynamics of Bitcoin mining could shift dramatically, as miners will need to adapt to diminished rewards for generating new blocks.

XRP price breaks key level that may turn ultra bullish mode on