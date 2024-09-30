    Former Binance CEO Speaks out After Prison Release, Michael Saylor Makes Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction, XRP Breaks Key Level, Setting Stage for Bullish Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Catch up on the weekend's top crypto news in U.Today's news digest
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 16:17
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    U.Today presents the top three news stories over the last weekend of September, check them out!

    Former Binance CEO CZ breaks silence following release from prison

    Following his recent release from prison, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (also known as CZ) published his first lengthy post on X platform, in which he shared his impression of his first days of being a free man, as well as his future plans. The posts starts with CZ admiring the taste of food and the "luxury" of being able to have "more than one piece of fruit" per day. He then thanked the crypto community for supporting him, saying that it kept him strong in the "darkest moments." The former CEO wrote that he currently needs some rest, and then he is going to figure out the next steps. CZ also provided a couple quick updates on some of his initiatives; his new educational project, Giggle Academy, is doing "well" and will play a significant role in his life. He is also in the process of completing a book, which he found to be more time-consuming than expected.

    Michael Saylor epic 99% Bitcoin prediction stuns crypto community

    In a recent X post, Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin supporter and cofounder of MicroStrategy, has shared a BTC prediction that captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts. According to Saylor's forecast, "99% of Bitcoin will be mined by January 2, 2035." At the moment, about 94.1% of Bitcoin's maximum supply of 21 million has been mined, leaving about 1.24 million BTC yet to be created. The prediction suggests a substantial surge in mining activity over the next decade, which would lead to nearly 5% more Bitcoin being mined sooner than expected. This early achievement of 99% mined Bitcoin could create scarcity for the remaining supply, potentially driving prices higher as demand surpasses availability. Additionally, the dynamics of Bitcoin mining could shift dramatically, as miners will need to adapt to diminished rewards for generating new blocks.

    XRP price breaks key level that may turn ultra bullish mode on

    On Sunday, Sept. 29, XRP crossed above the critical 200-day moving average, signaling strong bullish sentiment among traders. This bullish move, driven by an 8.47% increase, has pushed XRP's price from $0.5871 to $0.638, with analysts predicting further gains. Despite a slight pullback on the broader crypto market, XRP's strong performance may indicate that investors are front-running anticipated news that could affect its price. The token also broke through a key dynamic resistance level, which historically has been important for its price movements. Maintaining a position above this level could lead to further growth and potentially push XRP into an ultra-bullish phase. Currently, XRP is changing hands at $0.623, down 3.61% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    About the author
    article image
    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

