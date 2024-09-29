    XRP Price Breaks Key Level That May Turn Ultra Bullish Mode On

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP is on fire, smashing through key resistance level; could explosive news rally be just around corner?
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 15:28
    XRP Price Breaks Key Level That May Turn Ultra Bullish Mode On
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular cryptocurrency XRP has just crossed above the critical 200-day moving average (200-MA) on its weekly price chart, a technical indicator that serves as an important barometer of market momentum and trend direction.

    Advertisement

    Often considered a pivotal point in technical analysis, the 200 MA indicates bullish sentiment when an asset trades above this line, suggesting the possibility of further price gains ahead.

    Related
    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative
    Sun, 09/29/2024 - 13:10
    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Why Not Just Burn XRP?': Ripple CTO Doubts New XRPL Initiative
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?
    Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison

    This impressive bullish move, catalyzed by an 8.47% increase since Monday, has seen the price of XRP rise from $0.5871 to the current level of $0.638. It is worth noting that this upward trajectory was not entirely unexpected; in fact, market analysts had been hinting at a strengthening bullish outlook since the beginning of the week.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Although the broader crypto market is experiencing a slight pullback following a two-week local bull run, XRP's standout performance may indicate that some investors are front-running anticipated news or developments that could impact the seventh largest cryptocurrency.

    Big news coming for XRP?

    Front-running the market is a phenomenon in which investors buy assets in advance of anticipated positive news, hoping to profit from price spikes once the information becomes public.

    This behavior is not uncommon in the highly speculative world of cryptocurrencies, where rumors and potential announcements can lead to exponential price movements as traders position themselves in anticipation of big events.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    Sat, 09/28/2024 - 15:00
    XRP Price Prediction for September 28
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Adding to the excitement is the fact that XRP not only broke through the 200 MA, but also broke through a key dynamic resistance level.

    Historically, this resistance level has marked crucial price points for XRP, and successfully maintaining a position above it could open up new avenues for growth and push the cryptocurrency into a potentially ultra-bullish mode.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 14:39
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 10 Years of Dormancy: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 14:06
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Gigantic 1.4 Billion DOGE Buy
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Breaks Key Level That May Turn Ultra Bullish Mode On
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 10 Years of Dormancy: Details
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Gigantic 1.4 Billion DOGE Buy
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD