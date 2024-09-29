Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison

Advertisement

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has published his first lengthy post following his release from prison.

CZ, whose personal net worth is estimated to be $61 billion, says that it’s “a luxury” to have one piece of fruit per day.

The former Binance executive now says that he will be figuring out his next steps after having some rest. “Let me chill for a bit. Then figure out the next steps. There are always more opportunities in the future than there were in the past,” he said.

The controversial crypto mogul has also thanked the cryptocurrency community for supporting him during his “darkest moments.”

As reported by U.Today, CZ was sentenced to four months behind bars in April. He then reported to federal prison in early June.

What’s next for CZ?

In his lengthy post, CZ also spoke about his future plans. Giggle Academy, the new educational project of the Binance co-founder, will be a “big part” of his life.

After leaving Binance, CZ says that he will continue supporting projects in the realm of blockchain and decentralized finance. Notably, CZ is also interested in artificial intelligence (AI) and biotech.

The former Binance boss is also in the process of finishing his book. CZ has acknowledged that this has turned out to be more time-consuming than he initially anticipated. That said, the lion's share of the book is now done.

“Every founder’s dream”

The Binance CEO has also noted that the exchange is doing just “well” after his departure.

CZ went on to describe this success as “every founder’s dream.”

As reported by U.Today , the Department of Justice (DOJ) has prohibited CZ from being in charge of the company again.

However, CZ will likely be an influential voice in the company due to the fact that he owns a whopping 90% stake in the company.