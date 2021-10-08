Flare's Songbird Tokens Now Integrated by Institution-Grade Custody

Copper, a leading digital assets custody provider focused on institutions, shared the details of its latest assets range expansion. Why is this step crucial for massive adoption of Songbird and SGB?

Songbird (SGB) tokens are now available on Copper

According to the official announcement shared by the Copper team on its Twitter account, it has massively expanded the suite of assets available for custody and transfers.

In a bumper release, Copper is expanding its list of supported assets with an additional 61 ERC-20 tokens, 25 BSC tokens, @mangomarkets on @solana, and Songbird from @FlareNetworks.



This brings the total number of supported assets to an industry leading 350+.😮🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/KSpMR7vqI8

October 8, 2021

Copper added 61 Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, 25 tokens on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), core native assets of Solana's platform Mango Markets and SGB, the utility and governance token of Songbird.

Songbird is a "canary network" of hotly anticipated blockchain Flare (FLR). This Turing-complete EVM-compatible smart contracts environment is expected to launch in the coming months.

Thus, Copper becomes the first-ever institution-centric service to integrate SGB tokens.

SGB adoption gains steam

As covered by U.Today previously, Copper offers custody services for hundreds of cryptocurrencies. The last expansion pushes this number to 350 tokens.

Step by step, Songbird sees its token, SGB, integrated by various services.

Shortly after its airdrop to Flare, SGB token deposits were enabled by XRP-friendly cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue (BTR).