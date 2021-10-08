woj
Flare's Songbird Tokens Now Integrated by Institution-Grade Custody

Fri, 10/08/2021 - 15:08
Vladislav Sopov
First-ever industry-level service for corporate clients integrates Songbird by Flare Networks
Copper, a leading digital assets custody provider focused on institutions, shared the details of its latest assets range expansion. Why is this step crucial for massive adoption of Songbird and SGB?

Songbird (SGB) tokens are now available on Copper

According to the official announcement shared by the Copper team on its Twitter account, it has massively expanded the suite of assets available for custody and transfers.

Copper added 61 Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, 25 tokens on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), core native assets of Solana's platform Mango Markets and SGB, the utility and governance token of Songbird.

Songbird is a "canary network" of hotly anticipated blockchain Flare (FLR). This Turing-complete EVM-compatible smart contracts environment is expected to launch in the coming months.

Thus, Copper becomes the first-ever institution-centric service to integrate SGB tokens.

SGB adoption gains steam

As covered by U.Today previously, Copper offers custody services for hundreds of cryptocurrencies. The last expansion pushes this number to 350 tokens.

Step by step, Songbird sees its token, SGB, integrated by various services.

Shortly after its airdrop to Flare, SGB token deposits were enabled by XRP-friendly cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue (BTR).

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

