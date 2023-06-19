Fidelity Rumored to File for Bitcoin ETF: Source

Mon, 06/19/2023 - 15:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
These two thought leaders of the crypto community have commented on the Fidelity BTC ETF rumor
Fidelity Rumored to File for Bitcoin ETF: Source
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto Twitter is buzzing with a rumor that another Wall Street player is going to file for a spot Bitcoin ETF soon – Fidelity – to rival the BlackRock wealth manager that has done it recently.

Max Keiser, famous Bitcoin maximalist and BTC advisor to EL Salvator president Najib Bukele, has posted a tweet with this news. He stated that now “Bitcoin emerges as the winner in the winner-take-all crypto arena”. He is certain that “everything not Bitcoin is going to the price effectively zero against Bitcoin”, according to the tweet, he has been saying that for the past 12 years.

John Deaton, founder of CryptoLaw.US, and a pro-Ripple activist in the SEC-Ripple case, has also commented on this rumor, which has not been officially confirmed yet. He reminded the crypto community that BlackRock has around $11 trillion in assets under management. Fidelity, he tweeted, manages $4.5 trillion worth of assets. Together that makes $15.5 trillion. “I wonder what percentage of that goes to Bitcoin?” he tweeted.

Related
Just In: LUNA Founder Do Kwon Slammed with 4-Month Sentence in Prison

In a recent interview, crypto trader and podcaster Scott Melker stated that he believes Wall Street now wants to get their slice of the “crypto pie” and they are entering the space. While the SEC is clearing the way for them by removing major players – recently it has sued Coinbase and Binance crypto platforms – two largest crypto exchanges by trading volume.

#Max Keiser #Fidelity
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Litecoin (LTC) Daily Holders Grew 8%, Here Are Key Growth Markers to Watch
06/19/2023 - 14:59
Litecoin (LTC) Daily Holders Grew 8%, Here Are Key Growth Markers to Watch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Just In: LUNA Founder Do Kwon Slammed with 4-Month Sentence in Prison
06/19/2023 - 14:20
Just In: LUNA Founder Do Kwon Slammed with 4-Month Sentence in Prison
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Liquidity Drying up, Here's How This Might Impact BTC Price
06/19/2023 - 14:17
Bitcoin Liquidity Drying up, Here's How This Might Impact BTC Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide