Fidelity Rumored to File for Bitcoin ETF: Source

These two thought leaders of the crypto community have commented on the Fidelity BTC ETF rumor

The crypto Twitter is buzzing with a rumor that another Wall Street player is going to file for a spot Bitcoin ETF soon – Fidelity – to rival the BlackRock wealth manager that has done it recently.

Max Keiser, famous Bitcoin maximalist and BTC advisor to EL Salvator president Najib Bukele, has posted a tweet with this news. He stated that now “Bitcoin emerges as the winner in the winner-take-all crypto arena”. He is certain that “everything not Bitcoin is going to the price effectively zero against Bitcoin”, according to the tweet, he has been saying that for the past 12 years.

John Deaton, founder of CryptoLaw.US, and a pro-Ripple activist in the SEC-Ripple case, has also commented on this rumor, which has not been officially confirmed yet. He reminded the crypto community that BlackRock has around $11 trillion in assets under management. Fidelity, he tweeted, manages $4.5 trillion worth of assets. Together that makes $15.5 trillion. “I wonder what percentage of that goes to Bitcoin?” he tweeted.

In a recent interview, crypto trader and podcaster Scott Melker stated that he believes Wall Street now wants to get their slice of the “crypto pie” and they are entering the space. While the SEC is clearing the way for them by removing major players – recently it has sued Coinbase and Binance crypto platforms – two largest crypto exchanges by trading volume.