Cardano Creator Reacts to BlackRock Bitcoin News, and He Isn't a Fan

Fri, 06/16/2023 - 11:43
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Charles Hoskinson takes aim at Bitcoin enthusiasts following BlackRock's BTC ETF filing
Cardano Creator Reacts to BlackRock Bitcoin News, and He Isn't a Fan
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto community was rocked by recent news that a division of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has submitted documentation to the SEC for the establishment of a Bitcoin Spot Trust. This development has sparked intense discussions and raised significant controversy among industry participants.

Related
BlackRock Bitcoin Bombshell: Leading ETF Expert Skeptical About Rumors

Charles Hoskinson, the renowned creator of Cardano, wasted no time in sharing his reaction to the news. The particular dissatisfaction of the entrepreneur caused one of the participants in the debate to assert that the SEC and its head, Gary Gensler, are trying to flush out unworthy "front-runners" and allowing the "anointed" — that is, Bitcoin — to succeed. Recall that Cardano's token, ADA, is now suspected by regulators of being an unregistered security.

Hoskinson took to Twitter to express his discontent, criticizing Bitcoin enthusiasts who cheered the BlackRock news. He claimed that their support showcased questionable ethics, mental states and excessive greed.

Related
Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Predicts 99% of Tokens Doomed to Bankruptcy

Another community member countered Hoskinson's view, emphasizing that while it may not align with the desires of most Bitcoin proponents, BlackRock's move could be a crucial step toward the wider adoption and recognition of not only BTC but also other strong projects like Cardano (ADA).

In response, Hoskinson concluded that maximalists, who hold extreme views favoring a single cryptocurrency, are fanatics seeking to harm the entire industry.

#Cardano News #Bitcoin News #Charles Hoskinson #BlackRock
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Joins Ongoing Uptrend, Here's Key Target in View
06/16/2023 - 11:28
XRP Joins Ongoing Uptrend, Here's Key Target in View
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Community Reacts as Shiba Inu Lead Hints at Next Direction for Shibarium
06/16/2023 - 11:13
SHIB Community Reacts as Shiba Inu Lead Hints at Next Direction for Shibarium
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Enormous $1.25 Billion USDT Swap Will Be Performed by Binance Today
06/16/2023 - 10:49
Enormous $1.25 Billion USDT Swap Will Be Performed by Binance Today
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan