Just In: LUNA Founder Do Kwon Slammed with 4-Month Sentence in Prison

Mon, 06/19/2023 - 14:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Creator of Terra, the embattled Do Kwon, has been sentenced, but it's not about LUNA token crash
Just In: LUNA Founder Do Kwon Slammed with 4-Month Sentence in Prison
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu has taken to Twitter to share the news about Terra founder Do Kwon. Terraform Labs and the Terra ecosystem powered by LUNA token and UST stablecoin collapsed about a year ago, causing the crypto market to dive deep in the red.

Kwon and his former CEO Han Chang-Joon have both been "granted" a sentence of four months in prison by Montenegrin court. On Friday last week, both gentlemen pled innocent in court.

Kwon and Han used fake passports of Costa Rican citizens earlier this year as they tried to head from Montenegro to Dubai on a private plane and go into hiding. Besides, authorities of the U.S. and South Korea insist on their extradition as these two are charged with conducting fraud on Terra investors before it collapsed last year. Investors lost approximately $60 billion.

However, Kwon denied the charges, stating in court that he had gotten ahold of the passport through a Singapore travel agency. The former "crypto king" claimed he thought it was a "golden passport," a legitimate passport. This sort of passport is provided to individuals who accelerate acquiring citizenship in certain countries for large investments.

Related
SHIB Smashes Major New Utility Milestone

Prior to getting into Montenegro, Kwon and Han had been in hiding from the authorities for about half a year. They were finally taken into custody at Podgorica Airport this spring. A local bodyguard was alerted to their documents and brought security service officers of the airport to deal with Kwon.

#Terra News #Do Kwon #Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Liquidity Drying up, Here's How This Might Impact BTC Price
06/19/2023 - 14:17
Bitcoin Liquidity Drying up, Here's How This Might Impact BTC Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Fake Satoshi Exposes Bitcoin (BTC) Devs: Accuses Theft and Sabotage
06/19/2023 - 14:00
Fake Satoshi Exposes Bitcoin (BTC) Devs: Accuses Theft and Sabotage
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 28 Billion SHIB Shifted to Top Exchanges After SHIB's Recent Price Move
06/19/2023 - 13:42
28 Billion SHIB Shifted to Top Exchanges After SHIB's Recent Price Move
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan