Fezoo (FEZ) Tokens Sale Gaining Steam in March as Polygon (MATIC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Largest Meme Coins Surging

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu (SHIB) had a remarkable run in early March. The meme coin surged over 250%, outperforming most other cryptocurrencies and coming very close to beating Dogecoin (DOGE). However, Dogecoin (DOGE) put up a fight, also performing very well to secure its spot as the top meme coin.

Despite the spectacular performance, both meme coins have dropped and investors are moving on.

Meme coin supporters are seeking a massive opportunity in Fezoo (FEZ) , a new cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains top meme coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) joined the crypto market in 2020 and was marketed as the Dogecoin (DOGE) killer. Shiba Inu (SHIB) mirrored Dogecoin's (DOGE) rise and briefly surpassed it, becoming the top meme coin. However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell and has consistently tried to regain the top spot.

When Shiba Inu (SHIB) began climbing in early March, community members reignited the discussion of it surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE) again. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed to #11, with Dogecoin (DOGE) sitting at #8. However, the rally was short lived and Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell out of the top ten shortly.

Dogecoin (DOGE) community remains optimistic

Dogecoin's (DOGE) close encounter with Shiba Inu (SHIB) reminded Dogecoin (DOGE) investors of the cutthroat nature of the crypto market. Dogecoin (DOGE) is in the top ten but must perform better to remain the top meme coin. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is its biggest threat, but smaller meme coins are climbing rapidly.

However, Dogecoin (DOGE) has other competitors outside the meme coin space.

Fezoo (FEZ) introduces new opportunities for meme coin fans

Fezoo (FEZ) is ushering the cryptocurrency market into a new age dominated by cryptocurrencies that provide value. Fezoo (FEZ) plans to lead the market by providing more value than users can imagine. The meme coins have had their shine and Fezoo (FEZ) wants to show that utility can bring success.

Fezoo (FEZ) plans to launch a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that could shake up the market. Although the market has many similar exchanges, Fezoo (FEZ) offers significantly more than its competitors. With Fezoo (FEZ), users will enjoy instant payouts, deposits and the lowest fees in the cryptocurrency space.

Fezoo (FEZ) will have massive rewards for loyal users. Users who consistently engage with the exchange can earn through the Fezoo (FEZ) VIP program. Fezoo (FEZ) will also give kickbacks as users climb the ranks and they can earn up to 70% in kickbacks. Additionally, Fezoo (FEZ) will have a generous revenue sharing program. Investors who buy presale tokens will earn 50% of fees collected on the exchange.

Fezoo (FEZ) has passed its audit and wants to build the most secure and transparent cryptocurrency exchange. Fezoo (FEZ) tokens cost only $0.013.