    Fezoo (FEZ) Tokens Sale Gaining Steam in March as Polygon (MATIC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Largest Meme Coins Surging

    article image
    Guest Author
    Fezoo (FEZ) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 12:58
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) had a remarkable run in early March. The meme coin surged over 250%, outperforming most other cryptocurrencies and coming very close to beating Dogecoin (DOGE). However, Dogecoin (DOGE) put up a fight, also performing very well to secure its spot as the top meme coin.

    Despite the spectacular performance, both meme coins have dropped and investors are moving on. 

    Meme coin supporters are seeking a massive opportunity in Fezoo (FEZ), a new cryptocurrency.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains top meme coin

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) joined the crypto market in 2020 and was marketed as the Dogecoin (DOGE) killer. Shiba Inu (SHIB) mirrored Dogecoin's (DOGE) rise and briefly surpassed it, becoming the top meme coin. However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell and has consistently tried to regain the top spot.

    When Shiba Inu (SHIB) began climbing in early March, community members reignited the discussion of it surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE) again. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed to #11, with Dogecoin (DOGE) sitting at #8. However, the rally was short lived and Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell out of the top ten shortly.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) community remains optimistic 

    Dogecoin's (DOGE) close encounter with Shiba Inu (SHIB) reminded Dogecoin (DOGE) investors of the cutthroat nature of the crypto market. Dogecoin (DOGE) is in the top ten but must perform better to remain the top meme coin. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is its biggest threat, but smaller meme coins are climbing rapidly.

    However, Dogecoin (DOGE) has other competitors outside the meme coin space. 

    Fezoo (FEZ) introduces new opportunities for meme coin fans

    Fezoo (FEZ) is ushering the cryptocurrency market into a new age dominated by cryptocurrencies that provide value. Fezoo (FEZ) plans to lead the market by providing more value than users can imagine. The meme coins have had their shine and Fezoo (FEZ) wants to show that utility can bring success.

    Fezoo (FEZ) plans to launch a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that could shake up the market. Although the market has many similar exchanges, Fezoo (FEZ) offers significantly more than its competitors. With Fezoo (FEZ), users will enjoy instant payouts, deposits and the lowest fees in the cryptocurrency space. 

    Fezoo (FEZ) will have massive rewards for loyal users. Users who consistently engage with the exchange can earn through the Fezoo (FEZ) VIP program. Fezoo (FEZ) will also give kickbacks as users climb the ranks and they can earn up to 70% in kickbacks. Additionally, Fezoo (FEZ) will have a generous revenue sharing program. Investors who buy presale tokens will earn 50% of fees collected on the exchange.

    Fezoo (FEZ) has passed its audit and wants to build the most secure and transparent cryptocurrency exchange. Fezoo (FEZ) tokens cost only $0.013.

    Find out more about the Fezoo (FEZ) presale by visiting the website here.

    #Fezoo
