    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Comments for Market, How Crypto Reacted

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Markets digesting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments on economy
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 12:05
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Comments for Market, How Crypto Reacted
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto markets fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the central bank is not "in a hurry" to cut interest rates.

    Powell, in a recent address, stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve does not need to be "in a hurry to lower rates." The Fed decreased its benchmark borrowing cost by a quarter percentage point last week, and traders expect it to cut rates similarly in December.

    "The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates," Powell said in prepared remarks. "The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully."

    Advertisement

    Related
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Wed, 04/17/2024 - 15:53
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Fed's latest views come after inflation and employment figures were announced earlier Thursday. The producer price index grew by 0.2% in October, matching Dow Jones experts' predictions. Initial unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 9 totaled 217,000, a 4,000 decrease from the previous week, indicating that the economy remains strong.

    Crypto market price action

    Powell's comments impacted market sentiment, decreasing expectations for a December rate cut.

    After reaching all-time highs of $93,465 on Wednesday, Bitcoin's price fell on Thursday, dragging other cryptocurrencies with it and liquidating many long bets in the process.

    Although Bitcoin is showing signs of recovery, the price still remains down 1.84% in the last 24 hours to $89,000, while still up 17% on a weekly basis.

    Related
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 12:18
    Federal Reserve: Crypto Reacts to Fed's Crucial Market Comments
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu all fell between 3% and 7% in the last 24 hours. Dogwifhat (WIF), Neiro and Mew reported even larger losses of 12% to 14%.

    Meanwhile, few cryptocurrencies have returned to the green, but several cryptocurrencies were still trading in the red at press time. Hedera (HBAR) was up nearly 13%, while Cronos, Stellar, Cardano, Near and BRETT were up 3% to 15%.

    XRP also outperformed the top 10, rising 15% in the past 24 hours to $0.8122. CoinGlass data shows that in the last 24 hours, $504 million in positions have been liquidated across all cryptocurrencies. Of that total, $358 million were long positions.

    #Federal Reserve #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 15, 2024 - 11:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 15
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 15, 2024 - 11:07
    PEPE: It Might Be Impossible to Hit $1
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    “MEET48 Best7” Voting Event Officially Launches: A Web3 Stage for Everyone Who Wanna Be An Idol from Nov 15 to Jan 14
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Comments for Market, How Crypto Reacted
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 15
    PEPE: It Might Be Impossible to Hit $1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD