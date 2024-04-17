Advertisement
AD

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Powell's comments marked shift in his earlier stance
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 15:53
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Cover image via www.cnbc.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In recent comments that the crypto markets took note of, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the U.S. economy has not seen inflation return as the central bank's target, indicating that interest rate cuts are unlikely to occur anytime soon.

    Advertisement

    "The recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence, and instead indicate that it’s likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence," Powell said during a central banking forum. The Fed chair added that while inflation is still falling, it is not moving fast enough.

    Echoing recent statements by central bank officials, Powell indicated that the current policy level might remain in place until inflation approaches the target set. He went on to say that unless inflation shows progress, the current level of restriction could be maintained for as long as needed.

    Related
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Drops Crucial Statement That Impacts Crypto Market

    Powell's comments marked a shift in his stance following a third consecutive month in which a key inflation measure exceeded forecasts.

    Since July 2023, the Fed has maintained its benchmark interest rate target range of 5.25%-5.5%, the highest level in 23 years. That was the outcome of 11 consecutive rate hikes starting in March 2022.

    Crypto market reacts

    Bitcoin saw seesaw price action, oscillating between $61,906 and $64,524 in Wednesday's trading session before settling to trade around $62,000. Bitcoin (BTC) was down 1.13% at press time, trading at $61,440.

    The global crypto market cap likewise sank 1.84% as the majority of cryptocurrencies suffered losses.

    The S&P 500 likewise fluctuated following Powell's speech, briefly falling into the negative before recovering.

    Financial markets have had to adjust their expectations for rate cuts this year. At the start of 2024, traders in the fed funds futures market anticipated six or seven cuts this year, beginning in March.

    As the data has progressed, predictions have adjusted to one or two drops, assuming quarter percentage point moves, and this might not begin until September.

    #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    2024/04/17 15:48
    Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 17
    2024/04/17 15:48
    XRP Price Prediction for April 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says Wall Street About to Start Selling
    2024/04/17 15:48
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says Wall Street About to Start Selling
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Anomaly: AI-Powered Layer 3 for Gaming powered by Arbitrum Orbit, built on Gelato RaaS
    The Second Edition of ETH Belgrade Emerges This June
    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    XRP Price Prediction for April 17
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD