Fear & Greed Index Recovers After Predicting Market Bounce

News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 09:35
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Once Fear & Greed Index hit absolute lows, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market immediately bounce
Fear & Greed Index Recovers After Predicting Market Bounce
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is recovering slightly after the main market sentiment indicator hit yearlong lows.

The Fear & Greed market index measures the overall sentiment of market participants and other sources. Previously, we noted that the index hit year-low values, which is usually a good indicator for the market since the following bounce comes immediately after.

Fear And Greed Index
Source: alternative.me

After the recent price drop of Bitcoin and the overall outflow of funds away from digital assets, the market index hit 10—which is considered extreme fear. Right after that, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies started regrowing their value.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at the value of $37,300 after a retrace from $40,000 within a couple of hours. Recovery was most likely followed by the fact that Amazon denied a recent report about a cryptocurrency acceptance plan.

Bitcoin daily chart
Source: TradingView.com

A market-to-index correlation was always a thing with the Fear & Greed indicator. Before the recent market bounce, the same event occurred in March 2020, when the indicator once again hit 10 and Bitcoin immediately recovered.

Usually, the following correlation is tied up to the fact that it matches the oversold and overbought states of the market with additional technical indexes like the Relative Strenght Index or Bollinger Bands.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
07/27/2021 - 12:20
Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
07/27/2021 - 11:57
Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
07/27/2021 - 10:45
These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan