Advertisement
AD

    200,000,000 XRP Suddenly Leave Ripple into Unknown: What's Going On?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 16:05
    Ripple triggers $457 million XRP transfer, while XRP price goes up
    Advertisement
    200,000,000 XRP Suddenly Leave Ripple into Unknown: What's Going On?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is not every day that 200 million XRP - that is about $457.39 million - disappears from a Ripple wallet and mysteriously reappears somewhere. But that is exactly what happened today, when Whale Alert spotted it and sent the crypto community into a whirlwind of speculation, questions and theories.

    Advertisement

    The blockchain has some clues. The recipient wallet, "rP4X2hT," is not new. It was first active on Oct. 2 last year, with an initial deposit of 70 million XRP. 

    Related
    XRP Case: Ripple and SEC May Have Had Secret Settlement, Believes Lawyer
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 11:31
    XRP Case: Ripple and SEC May Have Had Secret Settlement, Believes Lawyer
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    JPMorgan Is Bullish on This Bitcoin Miner
    Binance's CZ Denies Negotiating Binance Stake With US Government for Pardon
    Just 1,813,008 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Bizarre 112% Spike
    Franklin XRP ETF Proposed to Be Traded by CBOE BZX Through 19b-4 Filing

    Now, after today's huge transfer, it is sitting on nearly 292.376 million XRP. Ripple's escrow accounts, on the other hand, are sitting on about 37.137 billion XRP, untouched for the time being.

    Advertisement

    What's going on?

    Well, there are a few possibilities, each with its own set of implications.

    For example, it is possible that this wallet is still under Ripple's control and is just moving funds around internally. In that case, it would not be a big deal, just a regular shuffling of funds rather than a major move. But what if it it not?

    Related
    Franklin XRP ETF Proposed to Be Traded by CBOE BZX Through 19b-4 Filing
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 13:58
    Franklin XRP ETF Proposed to Be Traded by CBOE BZX Through 19b-4 Filing
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    If this is an exchange's hot wallet, that could change things entirely, as large transfers to exchanges tend to make traders nervous and are often seen as a prelude to increased selling pressure.

    Article image
    XRP Price by CoinMarketCap

    And yet, despite the size of this transaction, the price of XRP did not drop. In fact, it went up. In the last few hours, it has risen more than 3.56% to $2.32. If this was supposed to be a bearish sign, the market did not get the memo, or maybe it is just too early to tell.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 13, 2025 - 16:02
    XRP Price Prediction for March 13
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 13, 2025 - 15:50
    Coinbase to Remove Three Crypto Assets? Reason Behind It
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Gate Card Silver Officially Launched: Experience Seamless Global Crypto Payments
    Breaking Barriers in Decentralized Trading – YELPRO Joins XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    200,000,000 XRP Suddenly Leave Ripple into Unknown: What's Going On?
    XRP Price Prediction for March 13
    Coinbase to Remove Three Crypto Assets? Reason Behind It
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD