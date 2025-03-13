Advertisement
    XRP Rival XLM on Verge of Tremendous Price Breakout

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 13/03/2025 - 14:23
    Popular cryptocurrency XLM aims at new all-time high after it breaks crucial price indicator
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Not every day in crypto brings a moment that feels like déjà vu, but for those watching Stellar (XLM), today might be one of them. The token, which is often compared to XRP, is once again approaching an important technical threshold - its 200-day moving average - after jumping more than 8%. 

    Traders and market participants know what happened the last time XLM was in this position. The question now is whether it will happen again.

    That last time was in November 2024, and what followed was anything but subtle: a 541% spike that took XLM to around $0.60. It was a significant move, even if it was still short of the all-time high of $0.9381 set in 2018. 

    But that was then. If history repeats itself even partially, things could get a lot more interesting.

    A breakout similar to the previous one would take XLM into new territory - $1.80 to be exact. Even if it does not reach that lofty goal, just getting back to its all-time high would still require a 240% gain from where it is now. 

    Achievable? The market will decide.

    Right now, XLM is on the verge of something big. Break above, and it could begin another strong uptrend. Fail and a consolidation or retracement could follow. No hype, no hyperbole - just a key moment in a market where timing is everything.

    What's more, after soaring 173% against XRP in November, the price of the Stellar token has fully retraced against its main competitor, even setting a new all-time low against it. 

    With XRP ETF gaining buzz and its price showing what can be considered alpha behavior, could XLM as the main beta to the third largest asset see another round of revaluation? Definitely not out of the question.

