Amazon Says It Will Not Accept Bitcoin

News
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 20:46
Alex Dovbnya
Amazon has denied a recent report about its plan to accept Bitcoin
E-commerce giant Amazon has denied a recent report published by British newspaper City A.M. about its plan to accept Bitcoin as early as this year. 

As reported by U.Today, the outlet cited "an insider" that had allegedly shed light on the cryptocurrency ambitions of the third-largest U.S. company. They included Amazon rolling out its own coin in 2022, which is also not true. 

Bitcoin tumbled more than 7.5 percent shortly after Amazon commented on the fake news report.

Amazon
That said, the Seattle-based titan says that it will continue exploring crypto. 

Last week, Amazon started looking for a digital currency and blockchain lead. Its job posting was responsible for recent rumors about cryptocurrency acceptance. 

