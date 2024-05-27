Famous Crypto Trader Hacked to Pump Token with Bullish Posts

Gigantic Rebirth, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader also known as GCR, recently revealed that he got hacked.

On Sunday, he urged his followers to "ignore everything" that is coming from his social media channels.

Hackers used GCR's identity in order to pump the price of the ORDI token after opening large short positions on Binance and OKX.

GCR believes that someone at X.com was bribed for this hack to happen. The pseudonymous trader says that they were notified about the possible hack roughly two months in advance, which prompted them to substantially beef up security. "But there can't be any security if X employees take money for admin access," they added.

The trader further urged Elon Musk, the CEO of X, to clean up his operation.

Betting against Luna

GCR came to prominence in early 2022 after making an audacious bet against Terra (LUNA).

The trader made a $10 million bet with Terraform founder Do Kwon that LUNA would be trading below $88 by March 2023. Kwon later sought to propose even higher bets.

LUNA ended up collapsing in May 2022, wiping out tens of billions of dollars worth of value.