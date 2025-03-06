XRP Price Turns Bull Green Versus Bitcoin as Golden Cross Nears

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is trading at a 5.11% premium to Bitcoin (BTC) today, and that is quite telling. It is now almost five months since the third largest altcoin has outperformed the leading cryptocurrency, and despite all the recent market turbulence, the trend continues.

Right now, XRP is just 17% away from its local high of 0.000034 BTC, which further shows its strength, as it is 29.77% away from its all-time high against the dollar, while Bitcoin is 21.51% away from its historical high.

Today is another day where XRP has shined green against its major counterpart. There is clearly a bidding war going on in the altcoin's order books, and the arithmetic is simple, as Bitcoin loses 1.25% over the course of the day and XRP adds 3.6% on the opposite side.

This trend continues as there is a golden cross forming on the daily time frame of the XRP/BTC chart. A golden cross is a technical pattern that occurs when a lower-order mean crosses a higher-order mean from the bottom to the top.

In this case, it is a 23-day moving average against a 50-day moving average. The formation of a golden cross signals a short-term upward shift and often precedes a rally in the price of the asset.

Therefore, it can be concluded that XRP is poised to continue outperforming Bitcoin, at least in the short term.

Considering the news background against XRP and Ripple, the company associated with the popular cryptocurrency, and what is happening on the price chart of the altcoin against both USD and BTC, it can be said that it is definitely going to continue making headlines.