    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 7/03/2025 - 13:40
    How long is the consolidation of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls could not control the situation on the market for long, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.52% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $84,713 and the resistance of $91,277. 

    As most of the ATR has been passed so far, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of none of the sides is dominating. If the daily candle closes near $90,000, consolidation in the narrow range of $86,000-$92,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure. If it happens around the currenr prices, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $88,896 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

