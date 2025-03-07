Bitcoin to $120,000? Max Keiser Drops Epic New Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the documents for the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve signed, the price of the major cryptocurrency experienced a big sell-off, momentarily losing 4.9% within just an hour. Not quite the reaction the crypto community would expect, but it seems the old market rule to "buy the rumor, sell the news" is still alive in 2025.

Markets do not forget their own habits. Psychology runs deep, patterns repeat. Some traders saw an opportunity, took profits and left the crowd wondering what’s next.

What to expect next is the question making crypto market participants scratch their heads intensely, such as in the first crypto roundtable at the White House today. It could be a space for potential manipulation and high-stakes positioning.

Anything could happen; sentiment could swing fast. Some will speculate, others will hedge. But one thing seems certain: no matter in which direction exactly, volatility will come.

For Max Keiser, though, there is no hesitation. The direction is obvious. Thus, one of the most vocal early Bitcoin (BTC) evangelists, in a recent post, made his expectations clear, proclaiming that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 in the next few hours. That is pretty ambitious, considering that the price of BTC right now is quoted 13.37% below the coveted six-figure mark.

I predict we cross $100,000 in the next few hours and cross $120,000 this month. — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) March 7, 2025

Yet confidence like Keiser’s is not unusual in crypto - some see it as overoptimism, others as conviction. And what’s more stunning in Keiser’s prediction is his call for BTC to hit $120,000 this March. That would mean a new all-time high, something the market has not seen since January.

It is worth mentioning is that Keiser’s long-term Bitcoin vision is $220,000. So, his recent price prediction may not be the final stop at all. Some believe it, some dismiss it. But the market? The market will decide.