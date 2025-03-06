Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 15:07
    How long is downward move of DOGE going to last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls remain more powerful than bears today as well, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has risen by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have set a local resistance of $0.22. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves. 

    However, if the daily bar closes near the support level of $0.2023, one can expect a breakout, followed by a test of the $0.20 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure. If it happens far from its peak, sellers may get back in the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.18-$.19 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the support of $0.1750, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.15 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2040 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

