    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 15:25
    Is SHIB price ready for growth?
    The prices of most of the coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions from the rule, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone up by 2% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00001326. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has continued yesterday's rise. However, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of its peaks. 

    If it happens with a long wick, traders may expect correction to the $0.00001231 level.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001231. However, if the breakout occurs, the energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000011 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001352 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

