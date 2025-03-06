SHIB Price Prediction for March 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions from the rule, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00001326. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has continued yesterday's rise. However, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of its peaks.

If it happens with a long wick, traders may expect correction to the $0.00001231 level.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of SHIB has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001231. However, if the breakout occurs, the energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000011 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001352 at press time.