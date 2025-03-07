Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Experience Another Wave of Outflows, BlackRock in Focus

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 7/03/2025 - 16:08
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF holders are dumping, but here is how bad it is actually
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Experience Another Wave of Outflows, BlackRock in Focus
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The year 2025 continues to be a wild ride for the cryptocurrency market, and Bitcoin (BTC) in particular. From crazy back-to-back price swings of 10% each, liquidations of no less than $1 billion almost every weekend, and major events like the creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by the United States of America, not many understand where this market is going. 

    Advertisement

    It is safe to say that instability is the most stable thing on the market right now. What is bad about it is that in a period of such uncertainty, not many investors prefer to be involved in a roller coaster and, judging by recent trends, feel better on the sidelines. This tendency is quite noticeable when you take a look at the Bitcoin ETF space. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) May Crash from $100,000 This Year, Mike McGlone Warns
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 14:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) May Crash from $100,000 This Year, Mike McGlone Warns
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account
    Treasury Secretary Wants US to Take 'Worldwide Lead' in Crypto
    Bitcoin (BTC) May Crash from $100,000 This Year, Mike McGlone Warns
    XRP Ledger Welcomes Major Update: What's New?

    For example, according to the latest data presented by Lookonchain, in the last 24 hours, these crypto-oriented investment products experienced another round of outflows with a net figure of -$137.62 million, or -1,537 BTC in equivalent. 

    Advertisement

    It was just last week when the market saw over $2.9 billion in outflows, and it seems that this trend has not yet reversed. 

    Article image
    Source: Lookonchain

    The largest outflows over the course of the last day were observed in IBIT, a Bitcoin ETF from BlackRock. During the period under review, the $10 trillion financial mastodon lost 689 BTC from its accounts, which is about $61.7 million. 

    This figure reflects the actions of IBIT ETF holders, who were actually selling. 

    Related
    'Bitcoin Is Cheap Now,' Says Satoshi Nakamoto Associate
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 12:51
    'Bitcoin Is Cheap Now,' Says Satoshi Nakamoto Associate
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As it stands, BlackRock still owns 571,970 BTC, which is worth $51.23 billion at current prices. The total for all Bitcoin ETF issuers is almost double that - 1,127,831 BTC, or $101 billion.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #BlackRock

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 16:02
    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 15:56
    BlackRock's IBIT Makes First BTC Purchase in 7 Days, Solana Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve, Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Experience Another Wave of Outflows, BlackRock in Focus
    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    BlackRock's IBIT Makes First BTC Purchase in 7 Days, Solana Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve, Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD