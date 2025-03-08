Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Teases Important Pascal Hardfork That Will Boost BNB Chain

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 11:43
    Former Binance boss announced the launch of a new important hardfork on the BNB chain soon
    Binance's CZ Teases Important Pascal Hardfork That Will Boost BNB Chain
    Changpeng Zhao, better known to the crypto community as CZ, has taken to social media to announce the upcoming launch of a hardfork on the Binance Chain that is to take place at the end of March.

    Two more hardforks are scheduled for BNB Chain later this year.

    Binance's CZ Teases Important Pascal Hardfork That Will Boost BNB Chain
    Pascal hardfork coming to BNB chain

    CZ shared a post published by the official Binance account on the X platform. According to the details revealed in it, the upcoming upgrade will bring to the BNB Chain EIP-7702 smart contract wallets, improve the BNB Chain’s compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and also boost developer flexibility.

    So far EIP-7702 EVM upgrade has been successfully integrated in BNB Chain’s testnet – the integration finished on February 25. The tweet states that this upgrade is going to be “a big step forward for BNB Chain.”

    On March 20 it is coming to the mainnet. It is important that validators, operators of nodes, and crypto exchanges make the necessary upgrade to v1.5.7 before Mar 20, 02:10 AM UTC, the X post says. Should someone fail to update in time, their node may fall out of synchronization after March 20.

    The EIP-7702 upgrade will enable wallets to temporarily take up the functions of smart contracts with more opportunities opening for users thanks to this: “Gasless transactions via payments. Batch approvals & swaps in one click. Easier onboarding for users new to Web3.”

    After Pascal, there will be two more crucial upgrades – Lorentz hardfork in April and Maxwell hardfork in June. Both will reduce the generating block times: to 1.5 seconds and then to 0.75 seconds, respectively.

    CZ reveals details of a book he's writing

    Earlier this week, CZ surprised the BNB community by revealing the details of writing the book he mentioned once before starting on his prison time last year.

    Back then, he mentioned that he would have plenty of free time and was thinking of writing something. On Friday, he tweeted that he got his first draft of that book in paper, which amounted to 114,000 words so far.

    CZ admitted that writing this draft took longer than he expected and it would “probably take another 3x effort to rewrite it.” The Binance co-founder confessed that “so far, it's been a massive self brain dump exercise.”

