Advertisement
AD

    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 7/03/2025 - 16:02
    XRP whale allegedly dumps millions on Binance as US crypto reserve takes shape
    Advertisement
    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After 2.3 years of holding, a whale has moved 26.5 million XRP - worth $67.65 million - into Binance, locking in a profit of $56.87 million. Onchain Lens data shows that between April 2022 and November 2022, this investor accumulated 25.12 million XRP from Binance at an average price of $0.429, investing $10.77 million. 

    Advertisement

    As reported, these holdings were later added to a liquidity pool with BNB, bringing in an extra 1.38 million XRP. Now, after a long wait, the investor has chosen to exit - right as major policy changes around the third biggest cryptocurrency are taking shape.

    Related
    XRP and Cardano Communities Will Not Like This Strategic Reserve Nuance
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 14:42
    XRP and Cardano Communities Will Not Like This Strategic Reserve Nuance
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account
    Treasury Secretary Wants US to Take 'Worldwide Lead' in Crypto
    Bitcoin (BTC) May Crash from $100,000 This Year, Mike McGlone Warns
    XRP Ledger Welcomes Major Update: What's New?

    The move comes just a day after the U.S. government finalized documents outlining the handling of its Digital Asset Stockpile and the creation of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. The reserve is controversial to say the least. 

    Advertisement

    Controversy

    Bitcoin is protected by a no-liquidation policy, while other digital assets, including potentially XRP, remain exposed to potential sell-offs at the Treasury’s discretion. There is no restriction preventing the government from offloading XRP should it ever enter the stockpile.

    From this point of view, the whale’s Binance deposit may suggest that long-term XRP holders are aware of the uncertainty surrounding its future treatment. While the investor’s move is probably profit-driven, it goes along with growing concerns over whether XRP, even if held by the government, is safe from forced liquidations.

    Related
    No XRP or SOL Will Be Bought by Government, Schiff Says
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 08:02
    No XRP or SOL Will Be Bought by Government, Schiff Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Crypto markets have seen policy changes impact price action before, and this may be no different. The whale’s decision to cash out now, if this is indeed it, could indicate broader skepticism toward XRP's much hyped stance as an asset of the Strategic Reserve. Whether this signals a larger trend remains to be seen.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Binance

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 15:56
    BlackRock's IBIT Makes First BTC Purchase in 7 Days, Solana Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve, Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 15:50
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Long-Term XRP Whale Hits World's Largest Exchange: Details
    BlackRock's IBIT Makes First BTC Purchase in 7 Days, Solana Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve, Texas Senate Passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD