Binance CEO Names Key 'Non-Negotiable' Factor for Binance: Details

In a recent tweet, Richard Teng, the Binance chief executive, who took the leadership from Changpeng Zhao (CZ) in November 2023, has delivered an important message to the Binance community.

Teng reveals Binance's leadership secret

This message concerns the factor that has helped Binance to become the market leader and maintain its leadership over other crypto exchanges.

The important thing here is that Binance stays operational at any cost: “Operational resilience is non-negotiable.”

He added that the Binance team works 24 hours a day/seven days a week because, in “in crypto, every second counts.”

Binance’s spot trading volume over the past 24 hours has shown $23,424,841,778 and 13,610,667 weekly visits. Bybit has followed with $3,133,076,380 of spot trading volume in the past day and 4,139,632 visits over the past week.

Ex-Binance boss comments on Bitcoin volatility

Binance's cofounder and its former chief executive CZ took to social media on Wednesday to comment on the heavy volatility waves being experienced by Bitcoin and the whole crypto market at the moment.

On Wednesday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, first surged by almost 9% within 24 hours, reaching $91,435, and then went down again, stopping at $88,380.

CZ then commented that in crypto it is quite easy to predict 10-year cycles, but it is hard to forecast which way the price will head tomorrow.

At press time, BTC is trading at $91,310 after coming down from $92,800 earlier today.

CZ has made several other comments about the Bitcoin crash that happened recently. He stated that all the crypto millionaires he knows share one key feature – they did not panic-sell during large price dips. Those who did were crypto billionaires, he said, and thus they reduced themselves to millionaires.