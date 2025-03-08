Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 15:10
    Has decline of Binance Coin (BNB) finished yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 0.62% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's drop, the rate of BNB is approaching the local resistance of $599.99. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, one can expect a test of the $605 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances to see sharp moves shortly. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $580-$610 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar as the rate of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility.

    BNB is trading at $598.10 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

