Advertisement
AD

    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 18:06
    JPMorgan has warned that the Bitcoin price could remain under pressure
    Advertisement
    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Banking behemoth JPMorgan expects Bitcoin to remain under pressure in the near future, CNBC reports

    On March 2, the price of Bitcoin surged to $95,000 after it was confirmed that the leading cryptocurrency would be at the heart of the recently announced cryptocurrency reserve. 

    However, it has since pared all of its gains and plunged below the $82,000 level within two days. 

    HOT Stories
    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin
    9.05 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Solana (SOL) Founder Presents 3 Major Scenarios for US Strategic Reserve
    Top Trader Says XRP Is Still Facing Major Bearish Pattern

    Earlier this Thursday, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $92,790 before giving up some gains. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the banking giant correctly predicted a Bitcoin correction in late February.   

    Skepticism surrounding the crypto reserve 

    In a recent note, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a managing director at J.P. Morgan, has noted that some are skeptical about whether or not the crypto reserve initiative will actually manage to gain congressional approval. 

    Moreover, he mentioned that it is not clear how feasible it will be to include tokens such as XRP and SOL in the reserve given how volatile they are.  

    Panigirtzoglou also pointed to the fact that various state-level efforts to introduce strategic Bitcoin reserves have failed miserably even in conservative states such as South Dakota. 

    Waning institutional demand 

    Panigirtzoglou has noted that institutional investors have seemingly reduced their positions. According to JPMorgan, the lack of bullish catalysts has led to waning momentum. 

    More position unwinding could take place in the near future, according to the analyst. 

    JPMorgan has also noted that it is now more challenging for MicroStrategy to raise debt due to investors demanding better terms. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 15:50
    Bitcoin Whales Stun Crypto Market With $900,000,000 Withdrawal
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 15:46
    Can 3% Surge Pull Shiba Inu out of Death Cross Zone?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin
    Bitcoin Whales Stun Crypto Market With $900,000,000 Withdrawal
    Can 3% Surge Pull Shiba Inu out of Death Cross Zone?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD