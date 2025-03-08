Advertisement
AD

    28,526,813 SHIB In One Hour – What’s Happening?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 10:10
    Massive amount of SHIB meme coins gets wiped out within one hour
    Advertisement
    28,526,813 SHIB In One Hour – What’s Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the popular Shibburn wallet tracker has revealed that the Shiba Inu community has made substantial progress in disposing of meme coins during the past day.

    Meanwhile, the SHIB price has failed to hold and demonstrated a decline overnight, following the overall crypto market movement.

    Related
    4.68 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge: Who's Behind It?
    Fri, 03/07/2025 - 11:15
    4.68 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge: Who's Behind It?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    1,000,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Momentum Gone, Solana (SOL): Surprising Move Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Heating up for Skyrocketing?
    Binance's CZ Shares Details About His Book
    PEPE Price Stalls as Team Issues Warning on X Account

    SHIB burns jump by 3,255%

    The data source mentioned above has revealed that during the past 24 hours, a large amount of meme coins has been pushed out of circulation and locked up in unspendable wallets – 29,343,261 SHIB are gone in total.

    Advertisement

    That was achieved in five transactions, where two largest ones carried 15,566,450 and 12,970,363. These two transfers comprise 28,526,813 SHIB burned within a single hour.

    The smallest burn on this list comprised merely 20,000 SHIB. In the meantime, a much bigger amount of meme coins has been transferred to dead-end wallets over the past week – 103,929,094 SHIB. Still, the weekly burn rate is currently in the red zone, displaying minus 19.54%.

    Related
    1,000,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    Sat, 03/08/2025 - 08:15
    1,000,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB price 6% down

    Overnight, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has shed its earlier gains and by now has lost approximately 6% of its value. That downward move took place after the asset managed to stage a more-than-7% rise on Friday once it was announced that the US president signed an executive order to create a Strategic Crypto Reserve.

    However, once it was clarified that nothing, except Bitcoin is going to enter it, (not even XRP, ADA, and SOL mentioned earlier), the situation in the market changed. Besides, the crypto czar David Sacks announced after the Digital Asset Summit in the White House that the government does not plan to buy any BTC so far. Instead, it will keep the 200,000 Bitcoins it holds now which were obtained through confiscating assets from the Silk Road controversial darkweb market place.

    The crypto czar also stated that the government will try to avoid spending taxpayers’ money on crypto and will accumulate Bitcoin in other ways in the future. In light of the news of no Bitcoin purchases coming soon, the price of the pioneer crypto slumped by slightly over 5% and BTC is trading at $85,930 at the moment. As for SHIB, it is changing hands at $0.00001282 as of this writing.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2025 - 8:15
    1,000,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 8, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Momentum Gone, Solana (SOL): Surprising Move Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Heating up for Skyrocketing?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    28,526,813 SHIB In One Hour – What’s Happening?
    1,000,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Momentum Gone, Solana (SOL): Surprising Move Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Heating up for Skyrocketing?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD