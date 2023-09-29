Extremely Important Crypto Market Metric on Rise

Fri, 09/29/2023 - 10:50
Arman Shirinyan
Sharpe Ratio crucial for evaluating investment risks, and it is getting better for crypto nowadays
Extremely Important Crypto Market Metric on Rise
Some on-chain and market metrics are crucial for understanding market health and potential future moves. One such metric, the Sharpe Ratio, has been showing significant improvement, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum, signaling a recovering market.

Sharpe Ratio

The Sharpe Ratio is a measure used to understand the return on an investment compared to its risk. The higher the Sharpe Ratio, the better the asset's performance in relation to the risk taken to achieve those returns. For Bitcoin, the Sharpe Ratio has seen a remarkable increase, moving from -2.4 to 0.68 within a year. This is a strong indicator of a market that is not only recovering but also becoming less risky for investors.

Ethereum follows

Ethereum is also showing a similar tendency, making the entire crypto market more appealing to both retail and institutional investors. A rising Sharpe Ratio for these major cryptocurrencies is likely to attract more investors, as it indicates higher returns for lower risk.

It is not just the Sharpe Ratio that is showing positive signs. Other metrics like network activity and trading volume have also been growing in the midterm (one to three months), adding more supportto the argument that the crypto market is in a healthier state.

As of the latest data, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $27,069.73, and Ethereum is at about $1,677.89. These prices reflect the overall positive sentiment on the market, backed by the rising Sharpe Ratios.

The increase in the Sharpe Ratio for both Bitcoin and Ethereum is a promising sign for the crypto market. It suggests a recovering market where the risk-to-reward ratio is becoming more favorable for investors. Coupled with the growth in other metrics like network activity and trading volume, the rising Sharpe Ratio could be the catalyst that brings more investors into the crypto space.

