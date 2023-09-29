'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Another Bitcoin (BTC) Buy Signal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has sounded another alarm to his more than 2.4 million followers on the X app as it concerns the potential valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and other assets in the near term.

According to the vocal finance writer, the price of gold, silver, Bitcoin and cash will become priceless very soon when the United States Federal Reserve's planned Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is released.

FED CBDC coming. Privacy gone. Big Brother will be watching. When CBDC enters market Gokd, Silver, Bitcoin & Cash will become priceless. Start saving GSBC & cash now before it’s too late. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 29, 2023

While the Federal Reserve has not categorically stated that it will be moving forward with the development of a CBDC, there has been some commissioned inquiry into the alternative form of legal tender. Riding on the ethical considerations of the pursuit, many stakeholders have pushed back against the idea of a CBDC or Digital Dollar, forming the premise for the current bullish call from Kiyosaki.

The author believes the emergence of a CBDC will fuel privacy issues that might make many scampers seek alternatives in currencies with proven privacy built into them. Bitcoin notably serves this narrative as it can permit users to transact without needing authorization from a third party or intermediary as we have in traditional banking.

Consistent advocate of Bitcoin

With the evolution of the broader digital currency ecosystem as backed by the growth within the Bitcoin ecosystem, Robert Kiyosaki has always been bullish about the premier digital currency.

However, unlike most Bitcoin proponents, Kiyosaki cannot be considered a BTC maxi in that he also advocates for other assets like gold and silver that he deems are a better hedge against inflation. Though Kiyosaki has limited influence as a core crypto leader, his influence as a best-selling author with a healthy reach in the broader financial world is considered a positive one that can play a role in BTC hitting mainstream adoption in the long term.