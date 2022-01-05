EVCoin Platform Introduces NFT Marketplace: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the net volume of sales registered across major NFT marketplaces is surging again after a three-month dropdown, Everest Coin (EVCoin) is ready to release its own platform with exclusive digital collectibles.

Everest Coin (EVCoin) launches NFT marketplace to change the game in "play-to-earn"

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Everest Coin (EVCoin), its NFT marketplace is live. In Q4, 2021, the platform scored a number of breathtaking partnerships with NASCAR drivers, Mazer Gaming platform and even award-winning Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa.

$EVCoin NFT Marketplace has launched and minting has started.



For a chance to win a share of $10,000 (paid in BNB/USDT/EVCoin), be among the winning bids on any of the NFTs auctioned on our Marketplace

December 27, 2021

In November 2021, the platform unveiled its GameFi module, where people can monetize their gaming skills in a decentralized and peer-to-peer manner. Due to its eccentric gameplay and high in-game rewards, the Everest Coin (EVCoin) product managed to onboard millions of GameFi enthusiasts in less than two months after launch.

In the game, players are striving to climb to the peak of Everest. This ambitious milestone can be achieved either in a single-player mode or in alliances with other enthusiasts. Just as in "classic" video games, various difficulty levels are implemented to make the game profitable and interesting for crypto holders with different levels of expertise in blockchain and gaming.

Haastrup Olufemi, assistant director of Litectech Ltd who is responsible for the adoption of Everest Coin (EVCoin) in Africa and the Middle East, said that his project has the potential to change the narrative in the blockchain-based game segment:

We are currently gunning to beat other established play-to-earn projects like CryptoKitty and Axie infinity (4.5B Mcap). With the release of the one trillion token supply on Binance Smart Chain, our revolutionary project has been disrupting the GameFi world because of its unique economic model, high playability and its irresistible reward system.

As an integral part of Everest Coin's (EVCoin) financial system, its developers are launching a purpose-made marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Among other things, this marketplace will allow users to convert in-game value into real-world value in a seamless and censorship-resistant manner.

Yeti-themed NFTs are on fire

The newly launched NFT marketplace hosts numerous tokens that are associated with in-game characters and instruments. For instance, Santa Yeti, Baby Yeti and core YETI NFT collections are in the spotlight for numerous GameFi enthusiasts.

Also, to challenge the supremacy of world-leading NFT collections Bored Apes Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club, developers of Everest Coin (EVCoin) have introduced the Bored Yeti Club drop.

Each bored Yeti will be available for 0.5 Binance Coin (BNB) each. In recent days, 1,500 pieces of Yeti NFT were minted and 500 Yeti NFTs were already claimed by GameFi enthusiasts.

The majority of NFTs from the collection will be utilized in EVcoin's upcoming play-to-earn game, PeakXV. As of early January 2022, the game is undergoing stress-testing to ensure a perfect gaming experience.