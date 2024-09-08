    Ethereum's Buterin Entertains Community With Hilarious Horse Meme

    Alex Dovbnya
    Vitalik Buterin stepping up his meme game
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 9:34
    Ethereum's Buterin Entertains Community With Hilarious Horse Meme
    In his recent social media post, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took aim at VC-funded projects that do not offer much more apart from flashy appearance.

    The crypto luminary used the popular meme depicting an unfinished horse drawing in order to get his point across. The meme is frequently used in situations when a certain task appears to be rushed.

    In Buterin's version of the meme, the front of the metaphoric horse is represented by "VC raise" and "Homepage" elements. The middle part of the horse, which is labeled as "Documentation" shows very little detail. Meanwhile, the "Product" part, which represents the back of the horse is extremely poorly drawn. Buterin has obviously mocked projects that prioritize appearance over substance.

    Some community members noted that Buterin is showing that memes are "the most optimal" means of communication. Others also praised the crypto genius for further exploring his "meme-ark" and bringing more humor to the Web3 space.

    In his post, the Canadian programmer relied on a gaming metaphor to explain that the lack of a viable product is detrimental for companies in competitive PvP (player versus player) spaces. Such negligence can only be accepted in less competitive situations like PvE (player versus environment). In the second scenario, players are expected to compete against the game's environment, which means that such games are usually less lenient when it comes to errors.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

