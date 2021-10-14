woj
Ethereum Prints Big Green Candle, Rising to $3,720

News
Thu, 10/14/2021 - 11:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ethereum is rising, adding over 3% in past hour
Ethereum Prints Big Green Candle, Rising to $3,720
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has staged a rise by 3.24% in the past hour, printing a long green candle on the chart.

Image via TradingView

Recently, analysts revealed that the top 10 non-exchange wallets have been buying more Ethereum, thus increasing the gap between them and the top 10 exchange wallets.

Bitcoin Mining Rigs Run by Public Officials Shut Down in Zhejiang, China

Besides, billionaire Mark Cuban has stated that Ether has "the most upside" as a crypto investment compared to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, more ETH has been burnt recently; the total amount of ETH fees that have been burned is 500,000 ETH.

At press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $3,742.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

