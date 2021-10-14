Ethereum Prints Big Green Candle, Rising to $3,720

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has staged a rise by 3.24% in the past hour, printing a long green candle on the chart.
Recently, analysts revealed that the top 10 non-exchange wallets have been buying more Ethereum, thus increasing the gap between them and the top 10 exchange wallets.
Besides, billionaire Mark Cuban has stated that Ether has "the most upside" as a crypto investment compared to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, more ETH has been burnt recently; the total amount of ETH fees that have been burned is 500,000 ETH.
At press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $3,742.