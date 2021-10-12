woj
Ethereum Whales Are Stacking Up More Coins, Here's Why It's Bullish

News
Tue, 10/12/2021 - 10:20
article image
Arman Shirinyan
While ETH is consolidating at $3,500, on-chain data shows no signs of weakness for the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market
Cover image via trello.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's price reached a strong resistance and is currently failing to break it, but according to data from Santiment, on-chain data suggests that the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market is looking bullish in the long term due to the redistribution of wealth from exchanges to individual holders.

According to the data provided, Ethereum whales are continuously staking up more funds on their wallets and, at this point, the number of "whale-tier" individual wallets progressively outweighs exchange holdings.

Santiment Data
Source: Santiment

With more Ethereum owned by individual investors, there is less selling pressure on the market. The ratio has begun growing significantly since November 2020 and has not shown any signs of weakness since.

The previous ATH of the ratio was reached back in August. Closer to the end of the month, Ethereum has pumped for more than 20%, right before a 26% correction. On-chain data also suggests that a large number of coins have been moved from wallets to exchanges.

