woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Ethereum Network Growth Shows Massive Spike: Here Are Reasons

News
Sun, 10/10/2021 - 14:22
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum price and network data are growing together, which might be the beginning of a strong trend
Ethereum Network Growth Shows Massive Spike: Here Are Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

While Bitcoin moves through strong resistance at $55,000 like a knife through butter, Ethereum is consolidating in the $3,500-$3,600 zone for five days in a row. But while the price action on the second-biggest cryptocurrency stagnates, Santiment on-chain data shows significant growth on the network, which can be tied to the increasing popularity of both the DeFi and NFT industries once again.

Spike in the number of addresses

The provided on-chain data shows a massive spike on the network growth chart with 155,230 new addresses registered on the network. This is the highest number of addresses created in one day since May 18. The large increase in the number of users is considered a strong bullish sign since more active users present on the network equals more transactions and fees spent.

yield
Santiment Chart
Source: Santiment

The increased growth rates on the network are most likely tied to the progressive rise of the DeFi industry. Previously, U.Today reported that the total value locked in the industry reached a new ATH of $210 billion. In addition to DeFi, the NFT industry has also recovered previously lost trading volumes.

Related
Dell CEO Michael Dell Snubs Bitcoin

With Ethereum remaining the most popular chain for both the DeFi and NFT industries, the spike in the number of addresses will most likely turn into a trend until the funds inflows remain stable on the cryptocurrency market.

Exchange inflows start rising

With Ethereum flirting with the previous ATH zone, more traders decided to take their profit rather than risking another major correction on the market.

Santiment Exchanges
Source: Santiment

With more addresses appearing on the network, the exchange inflows show the first signs of growth, which is not significant and does not create any major selling pressure for Ethereum.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image DOGE Co-Founder Silently Hints at Dogecoin, Tweeting About “Beanie Babies” Shooting to “Tens of Thousands of USD”
10/10/2021 - 16:00
DOGE Co-Founder Silently Hints at Dogecoin, Tweeting About “Beanie Babies” Shooting to “Tens of Thousands of USD”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Network Growth Shows Massive Spike: Here Are Reasons
10/10/2021 - 14:22
Ethereum Network Growth Shows Massive Spike: Here Are Reasons
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Here's How Bitcoin Might Benefit From Low Numbers in U.S. Jobs Report
10/10/2021 - 14:09
Here's How Bitcoin Might Benefit From Low Numbers in U.S. Jobs Report
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan