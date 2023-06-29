Ethereum Lost 1.78%, Here's Likely 'Culprit' That Pushed ETH Down

"Smart Money" tracker @lookonchain has spotted a whale whom it believes may have impacted the Ethereum price decline that happened earlier today.
Whale likely caused ETH price drop
According to @lookonchain's tweet, the smart whale moved 25,000 ETH (worth slightly more than $47 million) to the Binance exchange yesterday. More than nine hours ago, he made a withdrawal of 16 million USDT from the same exchange after selling a portion of his Ethereum.
He may still have roughly 8,000 ETH unsold that he is storing on Binance with a potential profit of $14.7 million. @lookonchain assumed that this sell-off performed by the whale likely impacted the ETH price, pushing it down nearly 1.8%.
By now, however, ETH has recovered the losses and even grown more, demonstrating a rise by 2.26% overall. As of this writing, Ethereum is going at $1,867 per coin on the Binance exchange.
@lookonchain pointed out that the aforementioned whale is well-known to be a "smart whale" as he always buys crypto when it hits lows and sells as soon as the price spikes, when he has a "100% win rate in ETH trading."