Ethereum Foundation Makes Unexpected $13 Million Move: Dump Incoming?

Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum Foundation's ETH is on move again, which is usually not good sign
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 8:52
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 8:52
The Ethereum Foundation has historically been a bellwether for upcoming corrections in the market landscape of Ethereum. Recently, the foundation made an unexpected move by liquidating approximately $13 million worth of Ethereum.

Ethereum, on a daily time frame, is displaying a strong uptrend characterized by consistent higher highs and higher lows. The Moving Average lines are positioned in a manner that suggests sustained bullish momentum. The 50-day MA (in blue) is above the 100-day MA (in orange), which in turn is above the 200-day MA (in black), a configuration that traditionally signals a bullish trend.

ETHUSD chart
Ethereum/USD Chart by TradingView

Furthermore, the price of Ethereum has been trading comfortably above these MAs, reinforcing the strength of the uptrend. A closer analysis reveals that Ethereum's price recently hit a peak, followed by a slight retracement. While such pullbacks are normal within an uptrend, they often present moments of tension as the market anticipates the next move.

The Relative Strength Index is hovering near overbought territory, indicating that the market may be due for a correction. This is where the recent operation by the Ethereum Foundation becomes particularly salient. 

If we follow the history, the foundation's large transfers have been associated with preceding market downturns. While the direct correlation between the foundation's actions and market response cannot be verified with absolute certainty, seasoned investors are likely to tread with caution.

The market's reaction to the Ethereum Foundation's sell-off will be telling. Should the price sustain above the key MAs, it might indicate that the bull run still has legs. However, if the price begins to close below these MAs, particularly the 50-day MA, it could signal the onset of a larger correction.

#Ethereum
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

