Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 3

Denys Serhiichuk
Should traders expect correction of Ethereum (ETH) soon?
Sun, 3/03/2024 - 17:46
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is about to end bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.3% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is the middle of the local channel between the support at $3,365 and the resistance at $3,448.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today. In this regard, consolidation around the $3,400 zone is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is quite similar. The rate of the main altcoin is far from the resistance. Traders may only expect an ongoing rise if the bar returns to the $3,480 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has almost touched the $3,582 level. However, one should focus on the candle closure. If it happens above it and with no long wicks, the upward move may lead to a test of the $3,600-$3,700 area this month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,428 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

