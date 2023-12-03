Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Critical Resistance Level: $3,000 Ahead?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's most recent move might have just opened way toward $3,000
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 11:18
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Ethereum (ETH) has recently displayed remarkable bullish behavior as the price broke through a critical resistance level. The latest charts illustrate an ascending trajectory that has left many investors and analysts contemplating the possibility of the ETH/USD chart reaching the coveted $3,000 mark in the near future.

Examining the daily chart for Ethereum, we see a series of higher lows and higher highs, which is the go-to indication of a bull market. The price has now surpassed the dynamic resistance provided by the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/ETHUSD/?exchange=Coinbase
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

However, despite the recent uptick, the volume behind the movement is descending, suggesting a lack of strong momentum. This pattern often precedes a consolidation phase, where the price stabilizes before making a definitive move. Investors should watch for a possible consolidation, which could confirm the sustainability of the recent breakout.

Adding to the market dynamics, the rise of Layer 2 solutions (L2s) has been gradually increasing Ethereum network fees. While L2s are designed to enhance scalability and reduce costs on the Ethereum network, the transition period could lead to a slow but steady climb in fees. This rise could potentially lead to a stalemate situation in network activity if users begin to balk at higher costs, influencing the ETH price as the network's utility comes under scrutiny.

On the technical front, the relative strength index (RSI) is approaching overbought territory, yet another sign that the market could be due for a pause. A retraction or sideways movement would allow the RSI to reset, providing a healthier foundation for future growth.

The confluence of these technical indicators and the fundamental backdrop of rising network fees due to the adoption of L2s presents a complex picture for Ethereum. While the current price action looks promising for a test of $3,000, the underlying volume and network fee trends suggest that a period of consolidation or even a minor pullback might be on the horizon before any further significant upward movements are observed.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

